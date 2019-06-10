Portugal are the winners of the inaugural UEFA Nations League after they beat Netherlands 1-0 in Sunday night’s final.

Goncalo Guedes scored the only goal of the game on the hour mark to see the hosts defeat Ronald Koeman’s men and lift the trophy.

The players involved can now head off on their summer holidays after a long, arduous season.

And it’s a rather important summer for one player involved in particular.

Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt looks set to leave Ajax, with the 19-year-old captaining them to the Champions League semi-finals this season.

And there’s no shortage of potential destinations for the talented defender.

But it’s still not quite clear where he’ll end up.

Barcelona? Paris Saint-Germain? Manchester United?

How about Juventus?

Well, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo tried to put Juve’s name into the conversation after Portugal’s win against Netherlands.

Ronaldo could be seen chatting to De Ligt at full-time and it was revealed after the match that he was asking him if "wants to come to Turin”.

When asked by a reporter if Ronaldo had asked him if he wanted to come to Juventus, De Ligt replied: “Yes, there is a good chance he asked that. I was a little shocked about it so I didn’t say anything back to it.”

Cheeky from CR7.

When Ronaldo personally asks you if you want to play alongside him, it must be extremely flattering and tempting.

However, it seems De Ligt will now go on holiday and take some time to decide his future.

"I will go on vacation now," he told TV Univision following the Netherlands’ loss. "I am going to think about what’s best for me and then I will decide. I think it’s important for a young player to play, that’s the only thing I know."