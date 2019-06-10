Football

.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won 12 major trophies for club and country since turning 30

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo has just captained Portugal to victory at the first ever UEFA Nations League finals. 

They were hosting the tournament themselves and beat Switzerland in the semi-finals last week to ensure they were representing in the showpiece event. 

The final saw Ronaldo and co. face off against the Netherlands, who knocked England out a few days before. 

Sadly, it wasn't a classic on Sunday night, with Goncalo Guedes providing the only goal of the game with half and hour to go. 

That won't bother Portugal though, because it's their second major trophy in three years, following Euro 2016 success. 

With a player like Ronaldo in the ranks, success is almost guaranteed, for both club and country. 

Alongside those two international trophies that he's won with Portugal, the 34-year-old has won 27 others for four different clubs - Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. 

Very few players in the modern game can match his trophy haul.

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-NED

But what's even more impressive, is that Ronaldo is still a serial winner, despite being in his mid-30s. 

In fact, he's had some of the best success of his career since reaching 30 and over the last four years, he's won 12 major trophies. 

Since reaching an age that most footballers are considered as past their peak, Ronaldo has won three Champions Leagues, La Liga, Serie A, Spanish and Italian Super Cups, two Club World Cups, the Nations League, Euro 2016 and the UEFA Super Cup. 

p1dd03kir61sql1q9ob2e170d13de9.jpg

That's a ridiculous haul for any player to achieve across their entire career, let alone the last four years. 

Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down despite being in his mid-30s, so we can expect to see him lift a few more trophies before he hangs up his boots for good. 

Topics:
Football
Portugal Football
Real Madrid
Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again