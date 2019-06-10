Cristiano Ronaldo has just captained Portugal to victory at the first ever UEFA Nations League finals.

They were hosting the tournament themselves and beat Switzerland in the semi-finals last week to ensure they were representing in the showpiece event.

The final saw Ronaldo and co. face off against the Netherlands, who knocked England out a few days before.

Sadly, it wasn't a classic on Sunday night, with Goncalo Guedes providing the only goal of the game with half and hour to go.

That won't bother Portugal though, because it's their second major trophy in three years, following Euro 2016 success.

With a player like Ronaldo in the ranks, success is almost guaranteed, for both club and country.

Alongside those two international trophies that he's won with Portugal, the 34-year-old has won 27 others for four different clubs - Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Very few players in the modern game can match his trophy haul.

But what's even more impressive, is that Ronaldo is still a serial winner, despite being in his mid-30s.

In fact, he's had some of the best success of his career since reaching 30 and over the last four years, he's won 12 major trophies.

Since reaching an age that most footballers are considered as past their peak, Ronaldo has won three Champions Leagues, La Liga, Serie A, Spanish and Italian Super Cups, two Club World Cups, the Nations League, Euro 2016 and the UEFA Super Cup.

That's a ridiculous haul for any player to achieve across their entire career, let alone the last four years.

Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down despite being in his mid-30s, so we can expect to see him lift a few more trophies before he hangs up his boots for good.