How do you improve a squad that picked up 97 points in the Premier League and won the Champions League?

That’s the dilemma facing Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Having finished second best to Manchester City, the Reds will be looking to go one better next season.

But it seems their approach this summer will be making a few tweaks, rather than wholesale changes.

Before the end of the season, Klopp admitted that he wasn’t expecting a busy transfer window this time around.

"It’s always more difficult the better you get. It’s a good sign because with transfers we’re not there to excite the people out there.

"The job is to improve the team, there’s different ways, there’s training and actually I think that’s the best way to do it. Will it be the biggest transfer window for Liverpool? No. Probably not."

Klopp clearly isn’t going to give anything away so it’s up to fans to guess what will happen this summer.

And the Liverpool Echo, with the help of Football Manager, has attempted to predict how Liverpool’s squad will look come the start of next season.

Football Manager 2019 simulated the summer to see who Liverpool would sign and sell and here was the result:

Transfers in: £150.55m rising to £177.1m

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - £61 million

Alex Telles (Porto) - £41 million rising to £62 million

Hirving Lozano (PSV) - £26 million rising to £29 million

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) - £19.75 million rising to £22 million

Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors) - £2.8 million rising to £3.1 million

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) - Loan

Transfers out: £153.35m rising to £163.95m

Sadio Mane (Real Madrid) - £93 million

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Southampton) - £22.5 million rising to £25 million

Danny Ings (Southampton) - £18 million rising to £20 million

Nathaniel Clyne (Leicester) - £15.5 million rising to £22 million

Allan (Hertha Berlin) - £3.6 million

Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield) - £350,000

Xherdan Shaqiri (Porto) - Loan

Marko Grujic (Lokomotiv Moscow) - Loan

Harry Wilson (Marseille) - Loan

Ben Woodburn (Fiorentina) - Loan

Bobby Adekanye (Lazio) - Free

After all the comings and goings, Football Manager suggested that this was Liverpool’s strongest XI heading into their opening match of the season.

In truth, it’s hard to know whether Liverpool fans would be satisfied if this is how the transfer window really panned out.

Losing Mane would be a blow but signing Jadon Sancho and Hirving Lozano as replacements for the same amount isn't bad business.

The signing of left-back Telles for a fee which could rise to £62m seems a little odd considering Robertson’s ability, while the experienced Matuidi comes in to replace the outgoing Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool’s squad depth may be improved if they have a transfer window like this but would they be able to replace Mane’s importance?