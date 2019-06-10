Boxing

Eddie Hearn.

Eddie Hearn thought Anthony Joshua's dad was going to 'chin him' after Andy Ruiz loss

The dust is only just starting to settle after Anthony Joshua's shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. in New York.

The Mexican floored his much-fancied opponent on four different occasions before the referee ended the bout in the seventh round.

It was one of the biggest upsets of recent times and Joshua acted quickly to trigger a rematch clause that had been included in the contract.

It is fair to say that Joshua looked worryingly out of sorts during his first fight on American soil and he will have a lot of work to do to prove his off night was just a one-off.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has had a lot to say in the aftermath of the defeat but revealed recently that his biggest concern came in the form of Joshua's father, Robert.

Hearn and Robert were seen having quite a heated altercation in the ring immediately after Ruiz's stunning victory with Hearn now claiming he thought Robert was going to 'chin him'.

"We don’t talk, like ever, and it was a bit of a shock and at the time, I was looking at (Joshua’s Dad) and thinking ‘He might chin me now!

"It was one of those things where he was about to chin me, and I was thinking let's just talk after because I didn’t want that kind of situation in the ring," he told iFL TV.

Crikey.

It looks like the whole Joshua family doesn't take too kindly to losing.

Let's all be honest though, who wouldn't want to take a shot at Eddie Hearn if given the chance?

Hearn was quick to flatten rumours that Robert was angry that AJ ever stepped into the ring in the first place after rumours of a pre-fight panic attack began to circulate.

"He was gunning for everybody but unfortunately, I got copped on TV. He said he was unhappy with the house, the set up of the house, with the referee, a whole load of stuff."

Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua has already started training for the rematch on home soil, with Tottenham's new stadium touted as one of the potential venues.

After the first ding-dong battle between these two, you can be sure the rematch is going to be a highly anticipated affair.


