England's World Cup campaign got off to the perfect start yesterday in Nice.

Phil Neville's talented side beat British rivals Scotland 2-1, with goals from new Lyon signing Nikita Parris and Manchester City's Ellen White.

Claire Emslie did pull one back for Scotland late in the second-half, but the Lionesses stood firm to claim a priceless three points.

England's performance in the first-half was scintillating, showing the world why they are one of the favourites for the tournament.

And the viewing figures from the game were quite something as well, with 6.1 million people tuning in to watch the game on BBC One.

That's a 38% audience share and it has shattered the previous audience record of 4 million from the 2017 Euro's.

It really is a huge moment in the growth of the sport in England.

A lot of the praise has to go to the BBC for securing the rights to the tournament and allowing all the games to be broadcast on a free-to-air channel.

Had the tournament been snapped up by a channel that required a paid subscription, the viewing figures may have suffered significantly.

England's win over Scotland puts them in a dominant position to qualify from the group, with their next two fixtures coming against Argentina and then Japan.

Scotland was the hardest game of the first round for Neville's side and it's hard not to see them making the knockout phase of the tournament.

Parris also produced a beautiful piece of skill to go with her goal from the penalty spot yesterday, effortlessly nutmegging a Scotland player with a nonchalant flick.

Just brilliant from one of the best players on the planet.

It's going to be a very exciting tournament for the Lionesses and those viewing figures look like they're only going one way; up.