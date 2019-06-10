Eyebrows were raised on Sunday as Australia took on India at the Cricket World Cup.

And once again, it was over suspicions of ball tampering by the Australian team.

Fans noticed Adam Zampa consistently reaching into his pocket as he prepared to bowl, seemingly rubbing something over the ball.

It brings up memories of 'Sandpapergate' in March 2018, of course, when Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to manipulate the ball's condition.

Australia captain Aaron Finch moved to try and explain what Zampa was doing after the match - although he admitted that he hadn't actually seen the footage.

According to Finch, it was simply Zampa using hand warmers.

“I haven’t seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket,” said Finch, per the Guardian. “He has them every single game he plays.

"I honestly haven’t seen them [the images], so I can’t comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game.”

Australia's recent history will naturally bring extra-fierce scrutinisation, as seen on Twitter.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Finch's explanation is a solid one, though. The footage certainly is questionable in light of last year but Bancroft was seen using sandpaper - Zampa isn't actually seen using anything.

Hand-warmers or not, it didn't work as Australia went down by 36 runs, with Zampa conceding 50 runs from six overs without a wicket.

It's Australia's first defeat of the tournament. Although it shouldn't put them off track for the semi-finals after their victories over Afghanistan and the West Indies.