Manchester City are the dominant force of English football right now.

While rivals Liverpool are the champions of Europe, Pep Guardiola's side have ruled the roost in England.

The Citizens completed the country's first ever domestic treble in 2018/19 and play some of the best football ever seen in the history of the game.

But achieving that level of success has been fuelled by some pretty ridiculous spending in the transfer market.

In fact, since the year 2008, City's net spend on players is at -£1.2bn. The closest team to them? Paris Saint-Germain on -£822m.

The data from Transfermarkt is pretty damning for City. Below, we've provided the top 20 spenders in European football, with their net spend in brackets.

THE TOP 20

1. Man City, £1.5bn (-£1.2bn)

2. Real Madrid, £1.27bn (-£658m)

3. Barcelona, £1.27bn (-£658m)

4. Chelsea, £1.22bn (-£446m)

5. PSG, £1.11bn (-£821m)

6. Juventus, £1.08bn (-£426m)

7. Man Utd, £1.04bn (-£721m)

8. Liverpool, £1.01bn (-£327m)

9. Inter Milan, £786m (-£237m)

10. AC Milan, £745m (-£346m)

11. Atletico Madrid, £740m (-£69m)

12. AS Roma, £691m (-£32m)

13. Arsenal, £665m (-£297m)

14. Tottenham, £664m (-£72m)

15. Bayern Munich, £661m (-£395m)

16. AS Monaco, £615m (+£247m)

17. Napoli, £593m (-£222m)

18. Borussia Dortmund, £562m (+£25m)

19. Everton, £530m (-£220m)

20. Wolfsburg, £506m (-£180m)

Only two teams - Dortmund and Monaco - in the top 20 have made a profit on transfer over the 11 year period.

The most profitable team in Europe over that time period is Benfica, who have made £465m on transfers.

City have brought in 294 players during that time, selling 285.

That pales in comparison to Juventus, with 621 players arriving at the Turin club and 603 departing.

While City have never spent anything close to £100m on a single player, they have spent over £30m on 15 different players.

Riyad Mahrez is currently the club's record signing on £60m, with Aymeric Laporte (£57m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£55m) close behind the Algerian.

It's likely that City will break that club record again this summer, with the likes of Joao Felix, Rodri and Tanguy Ndomeble heavily linked with moves to the Etihad.