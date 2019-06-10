Trent Alexander-Arnold really has the world at his feet right now.

The Liverpool right-back became the youngest player ever to play in two consecutive Champions League finals as he helped the Reds clinch their sixth European title in Madrid.

After a season that saw him break the Premier League assist record for a defender(12), Alexander-Arnold could easily stake a claim to being one of the best full-backs in Europe.

Oh, and he is only 20-years-old.

A born and bred scouser, Alexander-Arnold is massively adored on the Kop and is being widely tipped as a future Liverpool captain.

He plays with a maturity beyond his years and will be one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team-sheet next season.

However, the most effective part of his game is his crossing ability which he has used to create countless chances for his teammates throughout the season.

The youngster was at it again during England’s Nations League third-place play-off v Switzerland as he put on quite a show from the flanks.

The Liverpool man whipped in some vicious crosses for the likes of Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli but their wasteful finishing let him down.

While the pinpoint balls didn’t receive the finish they deserved, there can be no questioning that it was another chance-creating masterclass from Alexander-Arnold.

Now, a video is doing the rounds online of Alexander-Arnold’s best balls during the game and it shows he has quite a talent for picking out his colleagues.

Brilliant.

Alexander-Arnold has been tussling with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker for the English right-back berth for a while now, but Sunday’s performance may just have seen him sneak ahead in the pecking order.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was very impressed with what he had seen from the youngster.



"I called him Beckham-esque at half-time, I don't think Beckham could put crosses in like that at 20-years-old. That's what he's been. Outstanding."



Even Gary Lineker couldn’t help but heap praise on the youngster.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting talents England has produced in many a year and he is only set to get better.

The future is very, very bright.