Football

Gnabry.

Serge Gnabry says he's a vegan but he sometimes eats meat

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pasta and chicken.

Those are the two foods that come to mind when you think about a footballer’s diet.

However, more and more players appear to be turning vegan in an attempt to get the very best out of themselves.

It’s something that Manchester United’s Chris Smalling has spoken about on numerous occasions.

“Now I’ve gone fully vegan and normally the start of pre-season can be quite a tough time, but I haven’t felt it at all," Smalling said.

"At first, I was half and half, so I was cutting out red meat but still eating other meat. But then the missus throws a lot of documentaries at you and it opens your eyes a little bit in terms of different industries and that persuaded me to go full vegan.

“Since then I’ve played a lot of games. Normally the second day after a game would be the worst. I would feel very tired, but I felt like I was recovering very quickly. In terms of the vegan diet there were a lot of factors that helped with that and I was able to keep banging out games without being too sore."

Another player that attempted to go vegan was Bayern Munich Serge Gnabry.

Earlier this year, the former Arsenal man explained his decision.

"At the moment I’m enjoying it, I’m feeling well as well," Gnabry told German outlet BILD. "I had conversations with friends, watched documentaries. I just want to give it a try. I don’t know whether it’ll last forever. The chefs at the DFB and Bayern know."

However, in a recent interview, it seems the midfielder hasn’t quite got the hang of being vegan.

"I have been vegan since January, but sometimes I eat meat and other things. It may be that I pull it off completely again," he confessed.

His rather funny comment has led to lots of football fans taking the mickey out of him with similar made-up anecdotes.

p1dd0ln8hi1euckhv6h8qnm8o9j.jpg

p1dd0lnsm31ibi15f2r0p1ef5b7cl.jpg

p1dd0lp5l8s5hd8i1ebf1cej1p99n.jpg

p1dd0lpt579r2180qh0c1nft1gfup.jpg

p1dd0lqno08vbffq1lvk2tototr.jpg

Poor old, Gnabry.

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich
Chris Smalling
Manchester United
Arsenal

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again