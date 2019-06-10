Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 was expected to put him on the same level as the two best players in the world - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

At Barcelona, it was claimed the Brazilian felt as though he was in his teammate's shadow and therefore, pushed for a move to France.

But his two seasons in Paris haven't exactly gone to plan.

Neymar arrived for €222 million almost two years ago now, but he's only played 58 games in that time.

His record in Ligue 1 is impressive, with 34 goals in 37 appearances, but he's missed half of his club's matches in the competition since arriving.

Domestically PSG may reign supreme, but in the Champions League they have struggled and Neymar has been unable to help them to European glory.

He's never really settled in France either, with multiple reports suggesting that he could be in line for a sensational return to Barca in the near future.

That could be bad news for PSG, because not only will they lose the forward, but it's likely that they would lose out on a serious amount of money too because his transfer value has significantly dropped.

According to CIES Football Observatory, a website that presents data and analysis on players, Neymar's value is now between €120 and €150 million.

Considering he was valued at €197 million at the start of 2019, per Marca, his worth has fallen between €47 million and €77 million in just six months.

The Spanish paper reports that his off the field issues, as well as his injury troubles, have contributed to that drop.

Neymar has featured in just 51.8% of matches since joining PSG, a very low percentage compared to Ronaldo (77%) and Messi (87%).

He's also been dropped from Mastercard's latest advertising campaign, while Nike and Red Bull are expected to make statements on their athlete soon.

Those issues mean that no club is likely to pay anywhere near as much as PSG did in 2017 and with Neymar's value dropping so significantly, he could well be stuck in Paris for now.