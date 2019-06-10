Manchester United face the very real prospect of losing goalkeeper David De Gea this summer.

The Spaniard's contract expires in 2020 and he looks no closer to signing a new deal with the Red Devils.

De Gea has been United's standout player in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but endured a pretty torrid 2018/19 season.

But despite his mistakes, his reputation is still stellar and Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to be the front-runners for his signature.

So who could United bring in to replace him without the prospect of Champions League football in 2019/20? Unbelievably, it could be Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

The Slovenian is arguably the bets goalkeeper in the world right now and has kept the most clean sheets in La Liga for the past three seasons.

As reported by ESPN, a source close to the player has stated that he wants to move to United this summer as he is a boyhood fan of the club.

He would favour a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side over PSG.

The fact Oblak is just 26 as well makes the deal even better for United. If he were to arrive, they could probably get at least 10 years of service out of him.

Oblak did sign a new deal with Atletico this year until 2023, with a release clause of around €120m, per Mirror.

He won't come cheap, but he would almost certainly be worth every single penny.

What United would have to do to accommodate his arrival would be to add some fresh faces in the defence in front of him.

A new centre-back and right-back would be a start, because not even Oblak can fix United's leaky defence on his own.