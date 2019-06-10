Fans believe Tyson Fury's Twitter account may have been hacked after the heavyweight lost hundreds of thousands of followers in a couple of days.

Fury is preparing to meet German fighter Tom Schwarz on June 15th, his first fight since drawing with Deontay Wilder last December.

And with fans hoping to keep up to date with everything Fury during the build-up, most found they were no longer following him on Twitter.

It may sound like a minor thing but Twitter has become a huge part of marketing fights of this scale.

Fury is, after all, one of the biggest boxers around and yet his Twitter followers dropped from over 1m to under 160k.

Things have been slightly rectified as word spread that people had randomly 'unfollowed' Fury.

He's back up to 235k as of writing but that's still around 1m fewer than he had a couple of days ago.

So why has it happened? That's not clear at all - it's all quite strange.

Some fans believe he's been hacked, that someone has been deliberately lowering his follower count over the last two days.

You can check out some of the reaction below:

It's certainly a strange one and something that needs correcting ahead of the fight - it's where a lot of Fury's promotion is going to come from.

As for the fight itself, a win for Fury would get him back on track in a heavyweight division that has been blown wide open.

Anthony Joshua's defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr means the stranglehold that appeared to be on the world titles is over.

And victory for Fury would put those titles right in his sights.

UPDATE: Fury has addressed the situation on Twitter.

"Yes, something has gone wrong with my Twitter and we're working to fix it," he said.

Looks like we'll find out the root of the problem soon enough.