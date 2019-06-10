Super ShowDown - WWE's third event into their 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia - is now in the history books and it's not one that will live long in the memory of fans for good reasons.

There were some decent matches on the card but they were outweighed mostly by the negative main event between Goldberg and The Undertaker.

A botch-filled match was badly received by most who weren't in the stadium in Jeddah, with Goldberg suffering a concussion during the match.

Other questionable decisions saw Brock Lesnar fail to cash-in his Money In The Bank briefcase again and Shane McMahon surprisingly defeat Roman Reigns, with the assistance of Drew McIntyre.

Dave Meltzer reported the feedback he'd received on the show on Wrestling Observer Radio, and it wasn't positive.

"One person told me they had a good time, and they were happy, and a couple of others were just like 'this really sucked,'" Meltzer said, per Forbes.

Meltzer said that some superstars couldn't believe that Kevin Owens was able to get out of the trip, having reportedly informed WWE he wanted to spend time with his family, and Daniel Bryan also didn't return having boycotted in November for Crown Jewel.

Aleister Black and Sami Zayn were also held back by WWE, but this was apparently due to the nature of some of Black's tattoos and Zayn's Syrian heritage, which the Saudi's did not want to promote.

"Most guys don't want to rock the boat," Meltzer continued. "Some guys wanted to go but I heard most didn't think they should go.

"It was an awfully long trip - one person told me if it was up to him he would never go back again, but it was not up to him so it doesn't matter."

"And others were just like 'it sucked.' There were people who very much understood that the booking was horrible throughout so much of the show.

"For the guys in the Battle Royal, it was very much going through the motions because the whole thing was thrown together."

The Battle Royal was indeed a bit of a mess, with hardly any space to move in the ring once all 50 men were inside, no-one really looked special and they were all just plot devices for the eventual winner - Saudi Arabia's own Mansoor.

WrestleVotes, who correctly reported that Mansoor would win the 'historic' battle royal, corroborated Meltzer's hearings, by saying that he heard off two separate sources that the show and trip was a 'train wreck' and a 'disaster'.

It will be interesting to see if any other superstars join the list of wrestlers not willing to accept a big pay-day when they next travel to the Middle East.

But when you're obtaining a large amount of money for doing very little, you can understand why fewer stars choose the stance of Owens and Bryan.