GIVEMEBET Monday Update: NBA Finals, Cricket World Cup and Women's World Cup

After a weekend that concluded with Portugal lifting the Nations League trophy, we reflect on an action-packed couple of days in sport...

Coming up this week:

Tonight:

  • Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, where the Raptors are looking to overthrow the Warriors' dynasty and close out the series. Leading 3-1, will Golden State risk Kevin Durant? Toronto are 4/5 to win the game and lift the Larry O’Brien trophy.

p1dd0sskjuq412d0v8jmu8nko9.jpg

Thursday:

  • Golf’s third major of the season begins at Pebble Beach with the world’s best battling it out for the US Open title. Rory McIlroy heads to the tournament after a final-round 61 to win the Canadian Open by 7-shots at 22-under par. The Northern Irishman is 8/1 to win the tournament.

Cricket World Cup:

The tournament continues this week with marquee match-ups including:

  • Wednesday: Australia v Pakistan – A roller-coaster tournament so far for Pakistan and a no-result against Sri Lanka last week means they need a victory to propel them into a semi-final spot. The Aussies will look to get back on track after a 36-run defeat to India on Sunday on the back of two strong opening performances. Latest odds to win: Australia 1/3, Pakistan - 2/1.
  • Thursday: India v New Zealand Battle of the two remaining unbeaten sides at Trent Bridge. The Kiwi’s have picked up easy victories against the competition minnows so far and will face a stern test against an Indian team fresh-off clubbing over 350 against Australia and a solid win over a struggling South African team. Latest odds to win: India - 2/5, New Zealand - 8/5
  • Friday: England v West Indies The hosts recovered from their shock loss to Pakistan by thrashing Bangladesh and face a Caribbean side who struggled against Australia after demolishing a woeful Pakistan team in the opener. The hosts have smashed a tournament leading 22 sixes and are a big favorites. Latest odds to win: England - 2/7, West Indies – 9/4.

Women’s World Cup:

  • Tournament favorites France continue their campaign against Norway on Wednesday, both were victorious in their openers combining for seven goals and two clean sheets.
  • The USA kick off their tournament on Tuesday and are heavy favorites to defeat Thailand in Reims. The last time the two teams played, the US ran out 9-0 winners.
  • Home nation interest will continue Thursday, when Scotland face Japan and they will be buoyed by their second half showing against England, but they will be up against a tough Japanese side, who were the runners up in the 2015 World Cup.
  • The Lionesses play Argentina in Le Havre and Phil Neville’s side will want to build upon their opening victory and the manager was quick to point out England were far from their best in victory over Scotland at the weekend.
