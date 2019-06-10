A new celebrity feud may have been started, and it could be about to be settled inside the Octagon.

In the early hours, music sensation Justin Bieber directed a tweet to one of the world's top movie stars.

Tom Cruise was in the Canadian's firing line, and what was said has shocked so many that both men are still trending 15 hours later.

"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon," said Bieber.

"Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?"

If there's one thing you probably never expected to see happen in a life-time, it would be this very combination.

A 25-year-old challenging a man who is 31 years older than him is strange enough, but when you realise who the two men are, it gets even weirder - almost as if it's happening in a parallel universe.

Bieber's mention of UFC's 'Octagon' and tagging of Dana White drew the attention of the promotion's biggest money-spinner - Conor McGregor.

The currently inactive Irishman decided to speak his mind about Bieber's shock proposition, and he wants in on the action.

Directly quote-tweeting Bieber's challenger, McGregor indicated that 'McGregor Sports and Entertainment' would host the bout should it ever happen.

McGregor though also laid down a challenge to a movie star as well, and called-out Mark Wahlberg on the same card if Cruise was going to accept the popstar's challenge.

Wahlberg and McGregor have past interaction history, with the movie star saying he would give McGregor part of his share in the UFC, having being one of the many celebrities to invest in the promotion when WME-IMG bought it for $4 billion.

Even though Tom Cruise is a very athletic man who has always done his own stunts for films, it's very unlikely we are going to see him and Bieber inside the Octagon ever.

But it's flat-out rejected, we can all still imagine the possible scenarios of such an event, right?