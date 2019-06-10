Where would most British football fans be without Gillette Soccer Saturday?

Right now, we're enduring that barren spell of the year when we have to forego watching Jeff Stelling, Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier and the rest of the boys every weekend.

If you're not actually at the game on a Saturday, chances are you're feasting your eyes on Merson mispronouncing players' names or Charlie Nicholas' awkward banter.

Chris Kamara is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the show.

Kammy's iconic report from Portsmouth vs Blackburn in 2010, when he missed Anthony Vanden Borre’s red card, has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.

The broadcaster is best known, of course, for his "unbelievable, Jeff!" catchphrase and other excitable outbursts, but he'll soon be on our screens in a rather different capacity.

Kamara has confirmed that he'll be making a cameo appearance in soap opera Emmerdale at the end of June.

The 61-year-old is set to appear as himself, coaching a rival team who are playing the TV show's 'Woolpack' XI.

"I watch Emmerdale with my wife and my son – in fact, my son is a massive Emmerdale fan so if I was coming down, they had to come too," he said, via Digital Spy.

"It was a great day and I loved it! I essentially got to play myself and not a character, but hopefully that'll be the next thing along the line."

An Emmerdale spokesperson added:

"We're absolutely delighted to have Chris join us for a special cameo in Emmerdale.

"With Chris' football expertise, he certainly manages to ruffle a few feathers with our newly formed Woolpack football team."

Sadly, Kamara has already turned down Strictly Come Dancing and won't be appearing on any shows that are too physically strenuous - little wonder after a career that saw him feature in over 600 games for the likes of Leeds, Portsmouth, Swindon Town, and Brentford.

Unbelievable.