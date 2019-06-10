Football

Paul Pogba could be on his way back to Juventus.

Man Utd's Paul Pogba reportedly says 'yes' to a return to Juventus

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Pogba has reportedly said 'yes' to making a return to Juventus this summer.

The mercurial French midfielder has spent the last three years back at Manchester United, a spell which has brought mixed reviews.

There have been spells of brilliance from the 26-year-old, but he is often criticised by the English media for not taking the big games by the scruff of the neck.

Pogba's best spell of his career came in Turin with Juve, where he went from unknown entity to the most sought-after midfielder in world football.

And Italian paper Corriere dello Sport state that the Frenchman wants to return to Italy after giving a verbal agreement to Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici.

He spoke with Pogba after France's unexpected 2-0 defeat in Turkey.

However, Juve know they will have to sell some big names in order to fund a move for Pogba.

But they're not short of players that would earn them significant fees and the likes of Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo and Douglas Costa are just some of the star names up for sale.

Dybala has been linked with United in the past and there could be potential for a player-plus-cash deal.

Pogba & Dybala

United's noisy neighbours Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a move for Cancelo, which could bring Juve upwards of €50m.

The Bianconeri's move for Pogba would likely bring an end to potential pursuits of teenage pair Matthijs de Ligt and Joao Felix.

They will also have a new manager for the new season, which looks almost certain to be Maurizio Sarri.

It looks like a summer of serious change in Turin and Pogba could be the centrepiece of it all.

Topics:
Football
Joao Cancelo
Maurizio Sarri
Paulo Dybala
Douglas Costa
France Football
Paul Pogba
Juventus
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again