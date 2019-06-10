Paul Pogba has reportedly said 'yes' to making a return to Juventus this summer.

The mercurial French midfielder has spent the last three years back at Manchester United, a spell which has brought mixed reviews.

There have been spells of brilliance from the 26-year-old, but he is often criticised by the English media for not taking the big games by the scruff of the neck.

Pogba's best spell of his career came in Turin with Juve, where he went from unknown entity to the most sought-after midfielder in world football.

And Italian paper Corriere dello Sport state that the Frenchman wants to return to Italy after giving a verbal agreement to Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici.

He spoke with Pogba after France's unexpected 2-0 defeat in Turkey.

However, Juve know they will have to sell some big names in order to fund a move for Pogba.

But they're not short of players that would earn them significant fees and the likes of Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo and Douglas Costa are just some of the star names up for sale.

Dybala has been linked with United in the past and there could be potential for a player-plus-cash deal.

United's noisy neighbours Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a move for Cancelo, which could bring Juve upwards of €50m.

The Bianconeri's move for Pogba would likely bring an end to potential pursuits of teenage pair Matthijs de Ligt and Joao Felix.

They will also have a new manager for the new season, which looks almost certain to be Maurizio Sarri.

It looks like a summer of serious change in Turin and Pogba could be the centrepiece of it all.