The summer transfer window is now in full swing and a couple of major deals have already gone through.

Eden Hazard completed his £89 million move from Chelsea to Real Madrid last week following months of speculation.

Madrid also signed Serbia forward Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier last week as they look to revamp their squad.

Football clubs are always looking for new and innovative ways to announce signings on social media.

We’re bound to see some brilliant tweets over the next couple of months - although it’s hard to imagine that any of them will beat Schalke’s announcement for the loan signing of Everton full-back Jonjoe Kenny.

Making reference to South Park, Schalke’s English version Twitter account posted a GIF of Jonjo’s face inside Kenny’s famous orange jacket.

They accompanied the image with the caption: “Oh my god! They signed Kenny!”

Very well played, admin!

The signing itself would have made very few headlines if it wasn’t for Schalke’s tweet, which has gone viral.

This shows the power of a clever announcement tweet.

“It is a big chance for me, to come to a new country and show off my abilities, especially at a big club like Schalke,” Kenny said. “Schalke 04 is a club with a long history and fantastic fans. I am happy to be here and can’t wait to get up and running with the team.”

The 22-year-old made 10 appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League last term but has been allowed to move to Germany for the entire 2019/20 campaign.

He will meet his new teammates after the European Under-21 Championships, which gets underway in Italy this weekend.

Kenny is the latest in a growing list of young English players choosing to increase their experience in Germany.

Jadon Sancho, Reece Oxford and Reiss Nelson have all enjoyed spells in the Bundesliga over the past couple of years.