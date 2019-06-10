Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot on Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz, who was born in the country, was at the Dial Discotheque when he was approached by what CNN labels a motorcyclist.

The shooter walks up behind Ortiz and fires a shot into the 43-year-old's back before fleeing the scene.

A spokesman for the Dominican National Police told CNN that the bullet passed through Ortiz's stomach.

He's now reportedly in a stable condition after going through surgery.

Surveillance footage from the club shows the incident in full, as the normal looking club scene turns into chaos.

Ortiz falls from his seat after the shot, hitting the ground as everyone else begins to flee in the aftermath.

You can see the video below, although it may be distressing:

Television host Jhoel Lopez was with Ortiz at the time and also suffered a bullet wound, according to his wife.

"They were both on their backs. It was very fast," she said. "He doesn't remember much because he was also in shock from the bullet wound. But thank God he is stable."

CNN reports that multiple suspects have been detained, one of whom is in hospital after bystanders attacked him.

Ortiz is a 10-time MLB All-Star, as well as a three-time World Series champion, all with the Red Sox.

He retired in 2016, three years after his last World Series win.

Various figures have offered their support for Ortiz, including the former President Barack Obama, as you can see below: