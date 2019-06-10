The curious case of Sasha Banks continues to rumble on.

Banks hasn't been seen by WWE fans since WrestleMania 35, where Bayley and herself dropped the WWE Womens Tag Team Championships to the IIconic pairing of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

It was a loss that was not taken so well by the pair, as they apparently protested against the decision by lying on the dressing room floor and complaining about what had transpired.

'The Boss' did not appear with Bayley the night after Mania on Raw, and she wasn't backstage the following week, with speculation rife that she wanted to leave the company.

Dave Meltzer reported later in April that Banks and WWE officials were at a 'stalemate' in regards to her situation, and with years left on her contract it doesn't seem like there's a clear path on where to go with her.

Things could be looking up though for Banks' fans.

Sasha reportedly had a meeting on May 23 with Vince McMahon, and it has been noted today that she has been in Orlando to film some content for the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game, which surely means she is sticking around.

That would be great news for her supporters, but the top brass of WWE may not want to look at the likes section of her Twitter account any time soon.

It was pointed out earlier today that Banks had 'liked' a tweet from a WWE fan who criticised the company very heavily.

The fan stated that they were getting 'less and less interested' with every passing minute by WWE content, and that they were supporting a 'sh***y company for their past greatness rather than critiquing its current bull****'.

Yikes.

The fact that Sasha has liked said tweet has gained some traction and has confused people as to where she stands with the company, with the most recent reports saying things look to be getting better.

Her social media interactions though may now complicate things, but there's the slight chance that WWE may just brush it all under the carpet if it means she returns to the ring soon.