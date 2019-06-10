One person has made more headlines in the aftermath of the 2019 Champions League final than anybody else - and it wasn’t one of the players.

Kinsey Wolanski is a name that many of you will now be familiar with.

She’s the 22-year-old who briefly held up the final between Tottenham and Liverpool by running onto the pitch in a black swimsuit promoting her boyfriend’s porn site (as you do…).

The Instagram model was arrested by police in Madrid before being released shortly afterwards.

She was also fined €15,000 for her antics - €5,000 for breaking onto the Wanda Metropolitano pitch and a further €10,000 for illegally advertising ‘Vitaly Uncensored’.

However, that’s small change compared to the €6.9 million that experts estimate the prank was worth.

The number of followers on Wolanski’s Instagram account went from 300,000 to more than two million, while her boyfriend’s website has passed 32 million registrations.

But they aren’t the only people to profit from the incident.

Meet Peter Beaumont, a 36-year-old Liverpool fan who was sat next to Wolanski inside the stadium.

The scaffolder from Cheshire has revealed that he was paid £130 to film Wolanski’s stunt by her boyfriend.

Not quite €6.9 million, admittedly, but enough to pay for a few rounds at the pub.

Peter, who attended the final with six of his mates, was informed of Wolanski’s plans as Jordan Henderson led the Reds out prior to kick-off.

"We all looked at each other thinking the same thing, 'Who the hell is this?' I got chatting to her, and my pals were teasing me after, thinking I was hitting on her,” he is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"So when she told me she wasn't really there to watch the match, but to streak, I think my mouth nearly fell open, to be honest."

Peter continued: "She pulled her dress aside to show me her bikini and I didn't want to stare.

"When she told me she was going to run on 25 minutes into the match I said, 'Don't take your clothes off if Liverpool have possession though.'

"About ten minutes into the game, she disappeared, probably looking for a way on to the field, and came back to give me her phone. She said, 'Make sure you get a good shot'. I stood on the seats and my pals jeered."

Peter went on to meet her boyfriend, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, later that evening. They went for a drink and were met by Wolanski after she’d been released by the Spanish police.

Zdorovetskiy told Peter he “was a legend” before handing him €150 (£130) to complete what must have been one of the best nights in the Liverpool fan’s life.

“It was a bit of a mad night to be honest,” Peter added. “None of us expected anything like that to happen. My pals were sat behind me, and they thought I'd hit on her and gotten her number when they saw her give me her phone.

"I'm still in touch with them. I'd love to meet up sometime."