The world of MMA has got very, very wild in the last 24 hours.

Coming off the back of the sensational UFC 238 event, you'd think all the talk would be on Henry Cejudo becoming the 'champ-champ', Valentina Shevchenko's brutal KO of Jessica Eye or Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone's brutal two-round brawl.

But you'd be incredibly wrong, as the talk of the fighting game is being dominated by celebrities.

Some 16 hours ago, Justin Bieber surprisingly challenged none-other than one of the biggest actors in the game - Tom Cruise - to a scrap inside the Octagon.

The Canadian popstar reached out to Dana White on Twitter to see if he could make it happen, but has not got a response on social media as of yet.

One man who did response to 'Biebs' though is Conor McGregor.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion responded to Bieber and said he will happily host the fight should Cruise accept, under the 'Conor McGregor Sports and Entertainment' banner.

But it seems as though McGregor wants himself a slice of in-ring action too.

In a follow-up tweet, he challenged The Italian Job actor Mark Wahlberg to a scrap inside the cage.

Despite Wahlberg looking incredibly physically fit for a man who is 48 years of age, it seems a tad unfair for one of the best MMA fighters in the world to challenge a literal actor.

It's not stopped a bookmakers from already pricing the potential scrap up though, and of course McGregor is a clear favourite, although the odds seem pretty generous.

An interesting angle in this potential bout is that Wahlberg actually owns shares in the UFC after WME-IMG purchased the promotion in 2017.

Wahlberg is a shareholder alongside the likes of talk show host Conan O'Brien, tennis legend Serena Williams and acting buddy Sylvester Stallone, and if he did unexpectedly decide to step into the Octagon, he would profit massively from it.

If you're getting your hopes up for both Bieber v Cruise and McGregor v Wahlberg - don't - but you really can never say never in the fighting world.