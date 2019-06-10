Football

Man Utd new boy Daniel James compared to Usain Bolt and Brazilian Ronaldo

Daniel James will become Manchester United’s first summer signing after they agreed a deal with Swansea City to sign the Welsh winger last week.

The 21-year-old has completed a medical with the Red Devils and, barring any last-minute hitches, will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first purchase since replacing Jose Mourinho in December.

James caught the eye during a breakthrough 2018/19 season with the Swans, scoring five goals in 38 appearances. He has also made three appearances for Wales under Ryan Giggs.

The winger, who is understood to have cost United in the region of £18 million, must now prove that he’s good enough to play for one of the world’s biggest football clubs in the Premier League.

The attribute that fans are most excited to see is his blistering pace. The 5ft 7in Welshman is lightning quick and has the potential to be an extremely dangerous weapon on the counter-attack for United.

United fans can catch James in action again on Tuesday as Wales go head-to-head against Hungary in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Budapest.

Ahead of that match, Hungary manager Marco Rossi has showered James with praise - even comparing him to Brazil legend Ronaldo and the fastest man of all time, Usain Bolt.

"James' speed reminds me of Usain Bolt... to be so fast like him is really incredible," Rossi is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"In the last years I don't remember one player that gave me the sensation.

"James' acceleration and skill is so peculiar, which is why Manchester United have bought him.

"In the past I played against a very fast player who, according to me, was the best after [Diego] Maradona - Ronaldo.

"He was not (just) known for speed but for everything. His acceleration looked like James. At the moment the skills are a little bit different."

If it wasn’t already clear that Man Utd have signed a speed demon, then it certainly is now.

It’s rare to hear an international manager speak so highly about an opposing player - particularly one who still has so much to prove.

To see just how fast James is, watch this video…

As Rossi says, it’s easy to understand why United have signed James.

No defender likes playing against a rapid forward and they don’t come much more rapid than James.

