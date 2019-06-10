For Anthony Joshua, it will be a long wait between now and his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. later this year.

Discussions are underway as to an exact date, with Eddie Hearn suggesting the bout should take place in November or December.

Cardiff's Principality stadium, the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium, and Wembley are all being considered as venue options.

Yet to place too much emphasis on the minutiae is to avoid answering what ought to be the overwhelming question surrounding Joshua vs Ruiz 2 - how on earth did we get here in the first place?

In answer, the theories have been trawled through: That AJ suffered a panic attack, or that he was dropped in sparring during the week of the fight. Both of those are unconfirmed.

However, even before the upset, the now-former world champion's critics were voicing concerns about his mentality, hence his decision to face Ruiz Jr. rather than a more ostensibly formidable opponent.

Tyson Fury is among them and as the division continues to reel from the Mexican-American's shock triumph, the British heavyweight hit out at Joshua for going down too easily.

“I saw a weakness in Joshua’s mental makeup. He looked to me that he wanted to be anywhere but boxing on that night,” Fury told the Telegraph.

“He got caught, which anyone can. No shame in going down.

“It’s the way he sort of accepted defeat. In round seven he went down because he wanted to not because the punches were that hard. It was like he was jumping to the floor.

"That’s a true sign of somebody who doesn’t want to stand and fight. I think he needs some mental coaching and to get back to the drawing board."

And Fury also advised the 29-year-old to rethink the people around him before he resumes his career.

“He needs to get shot of every a*** kisser around him," he added.

"Because in this game, there’s no space for 'yes' men.

"There’s no pats on the back, bagmen. Like his dad said, he needs to get a bit smarter and listen to people who care.

"Not to people who are around him for a free ride. I think the invincibility factor is gone. People know now if they clip him, he’s gone.”

