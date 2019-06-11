Football

Richarlison trends on Twitter after Love Island fans think he's entered the villa

Love Island. Love it or hate it, there’s no denying it’s been a phenomenal success for ITV.

It’s arguably the most popular show on British television right now and sports fans looking for an excuse to watch the current series have one thanks to boxer Tommy Fury.

Tyson’s younger brother, who made his professional debut last December, is currently in the villa looking for love.

Fury is currently the third favourite with the bookies to finish as the show’s ‘top man’ behind Curtis Pritchard and Joe Garratt.

However, many people on social media thought another sporting star had entered the Majorca-based Villa on Monday night.

Everton forward Richarlison is currently in Brazil ahead of the Copa America, which gets underway on Friday night.

He scored in a 7-0 friendly win over Honduras on Sunday and may have done enough to convince Tite to start him against Bolivia this weekend.

Brazil v Honduras

However, the 22-year-old was trending on Twitter for very different reasons on Monday.

Love Island viewers took to social media to point out the resemblance between Richarlison and the latest Islander, Danny.

Here are just a handful of tweets posted at the time…

In our opinion - and no offence intended to Richarlison here - it’s a bit of a stretch.

Others, however, feel that Danny looks a bit more like Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany.

A mixture of Richarlison and Kompany might be a fairer assessment.

The return of club football can’t come soon enough.

