Philippe Coutinho's lacklustre spell at Barcelona could be ending before it ever really got going.

The Brazilian arrived in Catalonia just 18 months ago for a club record £142million fee.

On paper, back-to-back La Liga titles on his CV would suggest he hasn't done too badly.

However, many Barca fans will argue the playmaker is hardly the reason behind that success.

Further rubbing salt into the wound is that he has had to watch Liverpool, whom he left in order to win the Champions League, lift Europe's most prestigious trophy and get one over on the Blaugrana in the semi-finals.

It's already reached the stage where nobody connected with the club would be surprised if the 26-year-old moved on in the coming weeks.

The difficulty is that the offers haven't been rolling in.

Coutinho is under no illusions as to the kind of campaign he has just had either.

"I have not had a good season," said Coutinho, via Marca.

"My performances have been a lot worse than I expected they would.

"The only way to improve and gain confidence is through hard work, and I have been working hard."

According to the same source, both parties have already agreed that he should leave and Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to sign him.

In many ways, Coutinho's demise speaks of a wider trend at Barcelona, who have continued their domestic dominance but their shortcomings in Europe are overshadowing everything else right now.

Away from Camp Nou, the midfielder has been experiencing happier times with Brazil.

The Selecao thrashed Honduras 7-0 in their most recent outing.

Coutinho himself only got one of the goals, a 37th-minute penalty, but he assisted another and pulled the strings just as he used to at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Jesus netted a brace, while Thiago Silva, David Neres, Roberto Firmino and Richarlison also made it onto the scoresheet.

And Thiago was full of praise for his compatriot after the final whistle.

"In the two friendlies that we have played, he has been the best player on the pitch," Silva said.

"Not just because of his passing and goal scoring ability but also his defensive work-rate.



"He is a lot happier again now and he is playing with a smile."

It's a long way off his mood at Barcelona.

Are Barcelona right to sell Coutinho? Have your say in the comments.