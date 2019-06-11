Since the Wild Card Rule was introduced by Vince McMahon, the tag teams of WWE seem to have been awfully neglected.

Coming out of WrestleMania 35 we had new Raw Tag Team Champions in the form of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, but you wouldn't know it if you didn't have a good memory.

Their last match was a crushing non-title defeat to the Viking Raiders on the May 6 edition on Raw, and until they were both seen at Super ShowDown in the 50-man battle royal, Hawkins and Ryder were missing in action.

It's a similar story on the SmackDown side of things, with Daniel Bryan and Rowan recently becoming the blue brand's tag champions but they haven't defended the belts once despite winning them a month ago.

We finally got some meaningful tag team action though as Hawkins and Ryder finally defended their straps.

They were billed to face The Revival, despite beating them twice in the month of April meaning they should be at the back of the line.

But as luck would have it Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder recently aligned themselves of-sorts with Shane McMahon, meaning preferential treatment.

Their two-on-two title shot was turned into a Triple Threat tag match due to The Usos defeating them at Super ShowDown.

After Jey Uso mounted the turnbuckle and hit a devastating Samoan Splash to a prone Ryder in the middle of the ring, Dawson's sneak tag before the move allowed him to capitalise and pin 'Long Island Iced Z' whilst Wilder intercepted Jey by holding his legs.

With that, The Revival became two-time champions, proving that it really does pay to be in Shane McMahon's clique.

What doesn't need to happen now is for the titles to disappear again for a month as WWE has a backlog of tag teams just waiting for an opportunity.

But with the Wild Card Rule meaning more talents are seen twice a week now and a lot more are not being seen at all, the tag division could continue to be a burden for the WWE writers.