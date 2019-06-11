Cristiano Ronaldo has secured the second international trophy of his career this summer.

Sure, you can argue the legitimacy of the UEFA Nations League as a major accolade, but Portugal were made to work very hard to lift the silverware on home soil.

Ronaldo was in impeccable form during the semi-finals, putting Switzerland to bed with an empathic hat-trick and finally ending his drought from free-kicks.

There wasn't to be another individual masterclass in the final, but a strike from Goncalo Guedes on the hour-mark was enough to see off the Netherlands.

It was a result that brought particular attention to the international performances of Ronaldo and especially when compared to Lionel Messi who has often struggled with Argentina.

Ronaldo wins the Nations League

Don't get us wrong, Ronaldo is still missing the World Cup win that would provide the ultimate glory, yet his European Championship win from 2016 remains a massive statement.

However, one of the most impressive things is that Ronaldo seems incapable of going a tournament with Portugal and not finding the net at one point or another.

Ronaldo has astonishingly scored in every senior international competition he has contested - four World Cups, four European Championships, a Confederations Cup and the Nations League.

Ronaldo's perfect tournament record

The former Manchester United man burst on to the international scene in 2004 and while his home tournament will be remembered for tears in the final, he still notched up two goals.

Portugal would then make a run to the semi-finals in the proceeding World Cup, with Ronaldo scoring against Iran in the group stages and later giving Wayne Rooney a cheeky wink.

Ronaldo scored once respectively at the next World Cup and Euros - bagging against the Czech Republic and North Korea - but that was enough to maintain his perfect record.

The floodgates opened a little at Euro 2012 as Ronaldo finished the joint top-scorer, delivering a memorable brace against the Netherlands before once again punishing the Czechs.

A goal against Ghana in the 2014 World Cup was enough to keep up the streak, while Ronaldo scored three goals on the way to Portugal's European glory just two years later.

That tournament win sent them to Russia for the following year's Confederations Cup and the Juventus star was on hand to score against New Zealand and the hosts.

Ronaldo then produced his finest ever competition haul at the 2018 World Cup, arriving with a brilliant header against Morocco after you-know-what happened in the Spain draw.

And breathe. That brings us up to the present day and a hat-trick against Switzerland that reiterated Ronaldo's status as one of the greatest ever big-name players.

It seems fitting that the 34-year-old has now made it 10/10 tournaments with a goal when so many of his performances have warranted that very same rating.

