Eden Hazard's move from Chelsea to Real Madrid has undoubtedly been the highlight of the transfer window so far.

With the majority of Europe's elite clubs exercising caution at this early stage of the summer, Los Blancos have wasted no time in strengthening their under-performing attack.

And who better to turn to than a playmaker who scored 28 goals and assisted 19 for club and country last season, winning the Europa League in the process.

Florentino Perez has finally abandoned austerity and sanctioned Real's first Galactico signing in five years.

Not since James Rodriguez's arrival has there been such excitement surrounding a new acquisition.

The trouble is, players of Hazard's calibre absolutely do not come on the cheap.

Add-ons mean the deal could end up costing Madrid £130million in fees alone.

On top of that, the 28-year-old will be doubling the wages he was picking up at Stamford Bridge.

According to the London Evening Standard, Hazard will earn £400,000-a-week and over £20million a year.

Not only has his dream move materialised, he'll be raking it in over the course of the next five years.

Sergio Ramos is the only Real Madrid player to earn more.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia desperately tried to tie the Belgian down, but the call of the Bernabeu, and the salary on offer, proved too strong.

"Now the Clubs have reached an agreement I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams," Hazard wrote on Instagram upon his departure.

"Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date.

"Now it’s in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other Club."

Hazard will be officially presented in the Spanish capital on June 13.

