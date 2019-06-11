Jose Mourinho has been linked with every club under the sun since his Manchester United sacking.

Despite the trials and tribulations of his time at Old Trafford, Mourinho remains one of the most desirable managers in world football and plenty of clubs are chasing his signature.

Reports have suggested that Mourinho has already said 'no' to Benfica, while some have even claimed that the 'Special One' has told friends he would consider the Newcastle job.

We're not convinced that Mourinho will be dishing out orders at St. James' Park, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him managing in the Premier League again one day.

For all the Portuguese's travelling throughout his career, English football has been his most frequent destination and he spent over five seasons at Stamford Bridge in particular.

Mourinho's success with Chelsea

Although winning the Champions League with Porto put Mourinho on the map, it was his success with Chelsea that solidified him as one of the best managers in the world.

The 56-year-old romped his way to the league title in his debut season - amassing one of the biggest ever points tallies and losing just once - before retaining it the following year.

Mourinho would eventually sever ties with the club in 2007, before dramatically returning six years later and continued his streak of second season success with yet another league crown.

Third spell at Chelsea?

However, club and manager once again parted aways after a disastrous start to the 2015-16 season, suggesting that their professional relationship had ended forever.

So, surely, Mourinho would never return to Stamford Bridge for a third spell? Well, it seems a comeback might not be so unlikely if Mourinho himself has anything to say about it.

That's because The Sun have reported that the Portuguese would 'seriously consider' making it third time lucky at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The report reiterates that Chelsea are on the lookout for a new manager, with Maurizio Sarri seemingly on the verge of replacing Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

The likes of Nuno Espirito Santo, Javi Gracia, Erik ten Hag and even Frank Lampard are all believed to be on Chelsea's short-list this summer.

It must be clarified that Mourinho remains something of an outside contender and it's unclear whether the Blues would be willing to reverse their decision from four years ago.

There can be no doubting that Mourinho would bring improvements and probably silverware to the Bridge, but would things crash and burn in the third or fourth season once again?

Either way, it seems Mourinho would certainly give great thought to the proposition and that alone means that a third spell in west London isn't completely off the cards.

