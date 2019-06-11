Paul Pogba came in for a lot of criticism last season.

The Manchester United midfielder was accused of 'downing tools' during the last few months of Jose Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford.

The 'Special One' was sacked in December and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Frenchman was suddenly rejuvenated.

It was Pogba's change in attitude that really irked his critics, with Roy Keane unhappy about his 'poor work rate' and 'leadership'.

Even though the midfielder's situation did improve in the second half of the campaign, it's been widely reported that he's still not settled in Manchester.

On Monday, the Italian press claimed that Pogba has said 'yes' to a Juventus return while speaking to the club's sporting director Fabio Paratici.

So, just three years after his £89 million move to Old Trafford, the 26-year-old could be on his way back to Italy.

It's not just Pogba who's keen for the reunion either - with Juve ready to go to extreme lengths to bring him back to Turin.

Per the Daily Mail, the club are ready to sell five first-team players to fund a £100 million move.

Because of soaring transfer market fees over the last few seasons, Man United would expect to make a profit on fee they paid for Pogba in 2016, should they decide to sell.

Therefore, Juventus would consider selling Mario Mandzukic, Douglas Costa, Joao Cancelo, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin to raise the money needed to re-sign the Frenchman.

Offloading five first-team players shows just how far the Serie A champions are willing to go this summer for a player they clearly still view as one of the world's best.

Is £100 million a fair price to pay for a player who scored 16 goals and recorded nine assists in all competitions last season? Based on today's market, it's not far off.