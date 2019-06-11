The contrasting fortunes of young British players that have moved to the Bundesliga

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny’s impending loan to Schalke is the latest in a number of moves British players have made to the Bundesliga.

Press Association Sport looks at some of them and how they fared.



Reece Oxford - Borussia Monchengladbach

Oxford became West Ham’s youngest player in July 2015, making his debut aged 16 years and 198 days but his career has not progressed as he would have hoped.



Two years after that debut he moved to Borussia Monchengladbach on loan. He made just three appearances before his spell was cut short in December, only to return to the club a month later where he made a further four appearances.

Another loan to the Bundesliga followed in January 2019 when he signed for struggling Augsburg, for whom he played just nine times after getting sent off in February.



Oliver Burke - RB Leipzig

Less than two years after making his debut for Nottingham Forest as a 17-year-old in 2014 he moved to RB Leipzig in a £13million move.

He secured a pretty decent return of 25 appearances as Leipzig finished as surprise runners-up to Bayern Munich.



While he may have only started five times, Burke's time in Germany can be considered pretty fruitful.



He returned to England a year later and now finds himself on loan at Scottish champions, Celtic.

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

Sancho is easily the most successful of all the names on this list.



Omitted from Manchester City’s pre-season tour squad in the summer of 2017, Sancho signed for Borussia Dortmund for £8million and made his debut in October.

He made 12 appearances in his first season but impressed enough to be given a new contract and was named Bundesliga player of the month in October 2018.

The 19-year-old finished the season with 43 appearances, scoring 13 goals and was even named in the Bundesliga team of the season.



His fine form also earned him a call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the UEFA Nations League finals.



Ademola Lookman - RB Leipzig

Then Everton manager Sam Allardyce changed his mind in the January 2018 transfer window and allowed the winger to go out on loan.



Lookman insisted on a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig over dropping down into the Championship with Derby County though, and his short stay there was very productive.

He came off the bench to score the winner on his debut, one of five goals in 11 appearances for the club, who tried to sign him permanently that summer but were rebuffed by the Toffees.



Rabbi Matondo - Schalke

After a handful of under-21 appearances for Manchester City in the Checkatrade Trophy over a couple of seasons the Wales international moved to Schalke in a deal worth up to £11million in January 2019.

He made two starts in nine appearances in the second half of the season.



There could be big things to come from Matondo - watch this space.



Reiss Nelson - Hoffenheim

The teenager made 16 appearances for Arsenal in his breakthrough season and signed a long-term contract with the Gunners before joining Hoffenheim on loan last summer.

He scored seven goals in 29 appearances, most of which were as a substitute.



All in all, a decent return.



Ryan Kent - Freiburg

After signing a new contract with Liverpool, Kent was loaned out to Freiburg but made just six appearances, although his only start came against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

That loan deal was cut short and he returned home to join Bristol City before a successful loan spell at Steven Gerrard's Rangers last season.



Jonjoe Kenny will certainly be hoping to have a better time of it in Germany than some of the other players on this list.