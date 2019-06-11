As we approach the English summer, many of you may be looking to book last-minute trips away.

The island of Mallorca, perhaps? Or maybe the south of France?

But what about a weed holiday resort in California built by Mike Tyson?

Ok, you may not be able to go this year as it’s yet to be built but it’s going to be pretty epic when it is.

The boxing legend created ‘Tyson Holistic’ in 2016, selling marijuana merchandise as well as premium marijuana strains, extracts and edibles.

And his next project will be a 418-acre Tyson Ranch near Desert Hot Springs in California.

Building work started in December 2017 but there is no time scale on when it will be finished.

At the ranch, music festivals will be held, as well as the world’s longest lazy river.

It’s designed to be a ‘wonderland of weed’ with tourist attractions, a luxury hotel, glamping tents and the ultimate lazy hour, which will take a full hour to cross.

There will also be a Tyson University to reach cannabis-cultivation techniques to future farmers.

Visitors will be allowed to smoke weed anywhere in the resort, except for areas where alcohol is sold.

Weed will not be grown there, only sold.

"I thought about how much good I could do by helping people with cannabis. It was a no brainer," Tyson said on Cannabis Tech Today.

"I've been fighting for over 20 years, and my body has a lot of wear and tear. I had two surgeries and I used marijuana to calm my nerves, and it would take the pain away... But before, they had me on those opiates, and those opiates had me all screwed up."

Back in February, the first music festival was held at Tyson’s ranch where Miguel and A$AP Ferg performed.

People could smoke weed with Tyson, enjoy the music and get a taste of what the future of ‘Tyson Ranch’ has in store.

Tyson's business partner, Rob Hickman, also explained how it’s not all about smoking weed and getting high, but it’s about educating people.

"He's building a holistic centre for health and wellness," Hickman said.