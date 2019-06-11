Two years on from Neymar's move to PSG, and his decision to leave Barcelona is looking more questionable all the time.

It was reported this week that the Brazilian's market value has fallen by up to €77million in the last six months, such has been the crash in his reputation.

In the 2018/19 campaign, he started just 16 Ligue 1 games.

It goes without saying that a return of 15 goals over that same period is very impressive, but it remains easy to see why the Parisians do not feel like they are getting a return on their world-record €222million investment.

The next few weeks could therefore be crucial in shaping how Neymar's career is remembered.

Speculation of a return to Camp Nou has never gone away and the forward's old fears about playing in Lionel Messi's shadow now seem irrelevant - in truth, Neymar is now so far behind the Argentine that he isn't even within touching distance of his shadow.

On Tuesday, Sport are leading with the story that the 27-year-old has told his current club he's unhappy.

Likewise, the PSG hierarchy have had enough and are considering allowing him to leave. Neymar originally wanted to quit a year ago but they refused to listen to offers.

All the while, Barcelona are waiting in the wings, continuing to monitor the situation.

However, the Blaugrana will wait for news of his prospective price tag before formally deciding whether to pursue their old player.

Working against him is his injury record since his arrival in France. In that time, he's only played 58 times and has suffered numerous lengthy lay-offs.

That has continued into the summer, where he is now missing Copa America.

Barcelona are already having to weigh up their transfer business carefully this summer, potentially selling Philippe Coutinho and a host of other players to free up funds. With that in mind, a big-money move for such an unpredictable asset seems a bit of a stretch.

What is becoming increasingly clear, however, is that Neymar's unhappy time in the French capital could be nearing its end very soon.