Rafael Benitez made a name for himself in the Premier League as manager of Liverpool between 2004 and 2010.

He'll be fondly remembered by fans of the Merseyside club after guiding them to Champions League and FA Cup glory.

But it's easy to forget that the Spaniard also managed another of England's top four clubs - Chelsea.

Benitez actually spent most of the 2012/13 season in charge at Stamford Bridge, following the dismissal of Roberto di Matteo.

He was a very unpopular appointment - given his obvious ties to Liverpool. But the Spanish coach actually finished the season with some silverware.

The Blues won the Europa League - 12 days before Rafa left the club and moved to Napoli.

He's also had a spell at Real Madrid and is now in charge at Newcastle United, far away from Stamford Bridge.

But according to the latest reports, Chelsea fans have not seen the last of Benitez.

Per Italian publication Tuttosport, the club are closing in on a shock re-appointment, calling Rafa's arrival 'imminent'.

Six years after leaving London, he could be set for a sensational return to coach the Blues.

Tuttosport's report goes on to say that Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus relies on Chelsea finding a replacement before any announcement is made official.

It's been recently reported that Frank Lampard, Steve Holland, Erik ten Hag, Javi Gracia, Massimiliano Allegri and Nuno Espirito Santo are on a six-man shortlist to take the job.

But on Tuesday, news broke that Jose Mourinho would be interested in taking up his old position, and now Rafa can be added to that growing list of names.

However, his appointment would go down terribly with fans, and some are already threatening to boycott games before the season has even started.

Although it's far from clear who will be taking over, the idea of Benitez returning to Stamford Bridge is the most shocking - but if reports are to be believed, his return is 'imminent'.