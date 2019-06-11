Many people joke about not being able to see John Cena because of his notorious catchphrase, but it has particularly rang true in the last few years when it comes to his WWE career.

You could say Cena has only wrestled sporadically for around three years now as he began to take other paths in his career.

'Hiatus' has been the main word to describe his wrestling activity, as he's taken a few to film multiple series' of American Grit, to star in movies and just to take general periods of rest.

The last real feud he was involved in was the build-up to his WrestleMania 34 match with The Undertaker last year, and that was all one-sided as The Deadman didn't appear on a Raw or SmackDown leading up to the event.

Cena has made his big break into Hollywood though and it was revealed by the man himself this week that he will be starring in Fast & Furious 9, but he will not be working with his wrestling foe The Rock.

After Deadline confirmed Cena's appeared, the 16-time world champion tweeted: "For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It's an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family."

Cena is seen as a bit of a veteran of the ring now and it's been 17 years since his main roster debut for WWE.

He's still got a lot left in the tank judging off his recent performances in the ring, but the same can't really be said for the likes of Goldberg and The Undertaker who put on an absolute stinker at Super ShowDown.

When asked if the pair should retire from the ring, Cena gave a very diplomatic response but also hinted that he's thought about not getting back inside the squared circle again.

"I think an individual’s career is up to the individual, I think that’s pretty much the way I can describe that," Cena said to TMZ.

"I’ve been having the same conversation with myself.

"I’m only 42 but it’s something we’ve got to address each day.

"It’s individually specific - when those people are ready to stop they’ll stop."

Whilst Taker and Goldberg took the paydays from Saudi Arabia, Cena point-blank refused to travel to Crown Jewel in November following the death of United States-based journalist Jamal Khassoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

It seems clear that the money is the only reason why they are staying active, and even the reason why Shawn Michaels came out of retirement, but the money will not be an object for Cena when he chooses to call time on his in-ring career.