Lionel Messi experienced one of the best seasons of his career across 2018/19.

The brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk in the Nations League and Champions League respectively has somewhat taken the spotlight away from the Barcelona star.

Nevertheless, the remarkable statistics and records he amassed should not be forgotten and defeat in the Copa del Rey final shouldn't take away from a superb individual campaign.

Messi romped his way to the European Golden Shoe, was the top goal-scorer in the Champions League and secured a second consecutive La Liga crown for the Blaugrana.

The Argentine also had the largest goal contribution of any player in Europe's top five leagues, while also challenging Eden Hazard and Jadon Sancho in the assists charts.

Messi's incredible 2018-19 season

However, there are some things that statistics can never tell you and one thing that can never be distilled into numbers is the beauty of a goal.

Messi has scored some astonishing goals throughout his career and it seems few weeks went by without the 31-year-old going viral for a moment of pure magic.

So, now that the curtains have closed on this season, one Messi fan has gone out of their way to compile the Argentina's 15 'wonder goals' from the last year into one video.

Messi's 15 wonder goals

'Messi Magic' compiles numerous Messi videos each month, but it's hard to argue with his claim that only the Barcelona forward can score so many 'worldies' in such a short period of time.

It showcases incredible moments like his first-time chip against Real Betis, the Panenka free-kick at home to Espanyol and his cheeky under-the-wall strike in the win over Alaves.

You can also throw in the free-kick against Liverpool, superb solo strike at PSV Eindhoven and an impudent finish versus Lyon for good measure, if you'd like.

It makes for quite the watch - so take a look at the full video down below:

Most players would dream of producing those highlights over the course of their career, never mind in just one season.

Messi has given so much for Barcelona and Argentina fans to cheer this season, further reiterating that he isn't slowing down with age and continues to pull along the Spanish champions.

In fact, the only criticism has been that Barcelona are becoming too reliant on Messi and that their star man needed more help during the catastrophic defeat to Liverpool.

However, regardless of how many trophies Barcelona win each season, you can guarantee that Messi will continue to produce magical moments aplenty.

It's fair to say that football fans - regardless of where they stand on the GOAT debate - will be watching Messi compilations for decades to come.

