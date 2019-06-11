Ask most Premier League fans, and they'll tell you unequivocally that Boxing Day football is among our most important festive traditions.

No doubt there are a few of us who sit there on December 25 clock-watching, fretting over the implications of the game the next day.

There's usually a host of matches that are televised, or for those actually attending, teams are matched against a side within the same geographical area, where possible.

Fortunately, this year it'll be easier than ever to take in the action.

As reported in the Mirror, Amazon Prime will be broadcasting all 10 games on December 26 after acquiring £90million worth of Premier League rights.

They'll be accessed via the website's online streaming service, which will have a total of 20 matches over the whole season.

The company are testing whether there's a keen market for such a system before deciding how to proceed in 2022, when the war for TV rights begins all over again.

Amazon are a growing force in the market, already showing US Open tennis, ATP World Tour tennis events, and a selection of NFL games.

There are over 100million subscribers already, or for those who sign up especially for the Boxing Day football, it's just £7.99 a month.

Not bad for one of the most important days of the Premier League season.

It does mean, however, that none of the fixtures will be shown on either Sky Sports or BT Sport, which will no doubt cause some frustration among their regular viewers.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports are still broadcasting the lion's share and are moving at least 32 games to Saturdays at 5.30pm, eight to 7.45pm, 32 on Sundays at 2pm, and 32 on Sundays at 4.30pm.

A further 24 matches will be moved to either Friday or Monday nights by the channel.

The full list of fixtures for the 2019/20 season will be announced on Thursday.

Are you happy with Amazon showing Boxing Day football? Have your say in the comments.