Tyson Fury has backed himself to absolutely thrash American rival Deontay Wilder when the two finally meet for a highly anticipated rematch.

Their original bout ended in controversy as the fight was declared a draw, resulting in one of the biggest anti-climaxes in the history of the sport.

Fury was incensed with many believing that he had clearly won the fight, despite being floored in the final round himself.

However, the two seem determined to get their hands on each other again to banish the disappointment of that draw.

And, when that day comes, Fury believes it will be an absolute doddle.

“If Deontay Wilder ever had a prayer of beating me, that was his time, he couldn’t do it,” the 30-year-old told ESPN, referring to the draw.

“I can beat Wilder seven days a week and twice on a Sunday. He’ll be looking up off his back next time we meet.

“If I’d lost to Deontay Wilder I would say, ‘fair play Deontay you beat me’. No chance. I won the fight, 10 rounds to two.

“But I get a draw, which only adds cayenne pepper to my story, cause it makes it more watchable, more controversial,” he added.

“After everything I’ve been through, they’ve robbed me of the biggest comeback in boxing history.

“I was unconscious for four seconds, but I rose to my feet for a purpose.

“I wanted to show to everybody that no matter what life throws at you, how hard it beats you down, we can always get up and continue.”

Quite a confident man, then.

Fury’s focus, however, will be on this weekends bout against Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas with the Wilder rematch being placed on the back-burner for now.

However, when the bell finally signals the start of Fury v Wilder 2.0, you can be sure we will be in for a titanic battle.