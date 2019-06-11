Manchester United may never have another number seven quite like Cristiano Ronaldo.

George Best, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham have all donned the famous red jersey, but the Portuguese's achievements in the game surpass them all.

The forward spent six years at Old Trafford, arriving as a teenager from Sporting Lisbon for just €15million.

In that illustrious spell, he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances, winning the Champions League and three back-to-back Premier League titles.

Then, all of a sudden, it was over.

On June 11, 2009 - exactly 10 years ago, in fact - the Red Devils agreed to sell their prize asset to Real Madrid.

Despite Sir Alex Ferguson's protestations that he "wouldn't sell that mob a virus" just six months earlier, the former United boss sanctioned the then 24-year-old's departure for £80million.

A statement from the Glazers said.

“The decision reflects Cristiano’s desire to move on after six years of distinguished service for the club during which time he has won everything, and the manager has accepted his decision.

“The Glazer family, as owners, have always supported the manager consistently since their takeover of the club and that is again the situation in this case.”

He was later unveiled on July 6.

Back in 2009, £80million was a world record fee, and Ronaldo was promised what was considered an eye-watering sum of £183,000-a- week at the Bernabeu.

And to think, Alexis Sanchez rakes in almost three times that now.

Whatever the cost, Real's business was exceptionally shrewd as the deal secured them their greatest ever investment.

Before leaving for Juventus last year, the 34-year-old scored a quite unfathomable 451 goals in 438 games.

Along the way, he steered Los Blancos to four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, three Club World Cups, two Copa del Reys, and two Spanish Super Cups.

A further four Ballon d'Ors also followed, to add to the 2008 honour he won while still at United.

It may seem a lifetime away since Ronaldo was lighting up the Premier League, but he'll never lose his legendary status at the Theatre of Dreams.