Kylian Mbappe is only 20-years-old, but he's already achieved more than many footballers do in their entire career.

He won the World Cup with France last summer and scored four times during their run to the final.

The striker has also won Ligue 1 three times in a row, first with AS Monaco in 2017, before he moved to Paris Saint-Germain shortly after.

In the capital, he's absolutely thrived, scoring 46 league goals in 56 games. Despite all that, he's still not the main man at PSG.

That title is currently held by Neymar - and his transfer fee of €222 million probably has something to do with that.

But on the pitch, he's arguably being overshadowed by his young teammate.

So much so, that Mbappe has made a list of demands to the club in an attempt to make himself their number one player.

According to Duncan Castles, a journalist for the Sunday Times and the Daily Record, the Ligue 1 Player of the Year wants three big changes at PSG - otherwise, he'll walk away.

"Mbappe feels that he's surpassed Neymar in importance to PSG on the field," Castles said, speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast.

"He wants to be guaranteed to play as number nine, as a central striker, ahead of [Edinson] Cavani and Neymar, who doesn't play there very often. He wants that position to himself.

"He wants to take the penalties, he was close to winning the golden boot last season with that very high return. He feels that had he been allowed to take penalties, he could have won that trophy.

"He also wants the formation of PSG to change. He wants to be played as number nine in a 4-4-2 shape, which, not coincidentally, was the shape where he burst into prominence with AS Monaco."

Clearly, Mbappe is not messing about. At 20-years-old, he's making these astonishing demands and if they aren't met, then he will simply walk away.

Talk about confidence. Or, is it arrogance on his part?