Unfortunately, the biggest story of the Cricket World Cup over the last few days has been the rain.

South Africa’s vital clash with the West Indies was abandoned yesterday while Bangladesh’s tie with Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled.

Thankfully, there has already been some scintillating action for us to enjoy, with England, India and Australia all beginning to flex their muscles.

England bounced back from a surprise loss to Pakistan with a crushing win over Afghanistan while India have beaten both Australia and South Africa to show that they are serious contenders.

The West Indies brutal dedication to fierce, short-pitched bowling has taken a few by surprise and the Caribbean team is well positioned to be the tournament’s dark horse.

Sadly, the tournament could be in danger of losing momentum after the last two days and organisers will be hoping for some of that famous British sunshine over the next few days.

For now, we will just have to relive some of the best action to date.

The ICC have gone a long way to helping with that by compiling a video of the five best catches in the tournament so far.

There have been some absolutely astounding efforts with Ben Stokes’ gravity-defying grab against South Africa immediately springing to mind.

However, that incredible effort may just have been eclipsed by a stunning one-handed catch from West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell, who remarkably snaffled one while sprinting full tilt around the boundary edge.

We’ll leave you to decide which of the two is better.

Brilliant.

While Stoke’s and Cottrell’s efforts are easily the best, Quentin De Cock, Shai Hope and Chris Woakes also deserve immense credit for pulling off some seemingly impossible grabs.

We can only hope that the heavy weather will abate so that the best in the world can continue taking our breath away.

Rain, rain, go away.