Paul Pogba has had an interesting career thus far to say the least, playing for two of the world's biggest clubs and achieving what most would consider to be the peak of the game.

And yet, most would argue that he hasn't quite lived up to his potential.

He's the best player at Manchester United, finishing as their top scorer this season despite playing in midfield.

But he hasn't really been the game-changer they hoped for when he arrived from Juventus for a world-record fee in 2016.

Pogba had been brilliant in Italy, making the Team of the Year three times and winning Serie A on four occasions.

He's also, of course, a World Cup winner, scoring in the final and playing a key role as France lifted the trophy in Russia last year.

No matter what you think of Pogba, he's led a career that beats most and his opinions hold a lot of weight.

And we got some insight into those as the Frenchman gave an interview for The Times' new LifeTimes podcast series.

He answered some interesting questions, such as who his favourite player was growing up.

"It changed," he said, "Ronaldo, Brazilian Ronaldo."

Given that Ronaldo competed with a Frenchman at the time, it's a surprising answer. Even more so when that Frenchman is the current boss of Real Madrid and reportedly wants to sign him.

The toughest opponent Pogba has faced?

"N'golo [Kante]," he says after a bit of thought, before agreeing that it's good to have him on his team.

As for the best he's played with, Pogba gives that one a lot of thought.

"That's a hard question," he admits. "I'll give you two. Because I've done two clubs, so I'll give you two.

"[Andrea] Pirlo and Paul Scholes - so two midfielders."

So it certainly sounds like Pogba likes playing alongside deep playmakers with a great passing range.

Perhaps something for United to consider if he's sticking around next season?