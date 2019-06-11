In 2010, South Africa became the first African nation to host the World Cup.

Bafana Bafana would have been hoping for a good start against Mexico in the opening game of the tournament.

And after a goalless first half, they managed to break the deadlock in truly memorable fashion.

Exactly nine years ago today, Siphiwe Tshabalala found himself with a golden opportunity after being put through on goal in the 55th minute.

When one-on-one with the goalkeeper, the winger produced an unstoppable finish which nestled in the top corner.

Peter Drury's commentary on ITV did the goal justice.

"Goal Bafana Bafana! Goal for South Africa! Goal for all of Africa! Rejoice! Bafana Bafana have popped the first cork on their day of days!" He screamed as the South African players celebrated in the corner.

Watch it below:

What an iconic moment. The goal later received a nomination for goal of the year from FIFA.

Unfortunately for South Africa, they could not hold on to their lead as Rafael Marquez netted with 11 minutes remaining to give Mexico a point.

And the African nation would eventually depart the competition in the group stage.

They were dismantled by Uruguay 3-0 in Pretoria five days later, leaving their hopes of progressing hanging by a thread.

And, even though they pulled off a massive shock by defeating France 2-1 in their final group game, South Africa would depart from the competition.

While their campaign ended in disappointment, it was a successful one for Tshabalala.

In an interview with German outlet Spiegel just after his side's exit, Tshabalala said that the goal was the 'highlight of his career'.

"To me (South Africa's tournament) was fantastic, a huge success. It was my first World Cup, the first in Africa (and) I scored the first goal. This is the highlight of my career so far," he said.

It was predicted that Tshabalala would make the move to Europe to ply his trade after the World Cup.

However, he would stay at Kaizer Chiefs until 2018, where he finally moved to Europe by sealing a move to Turkish side BB Erzurumspor.

Now 34, he is surely set to retire from the game in the next few years.

But that goal in Johannesburg will be a memory he holds close to him for the rest of his life.