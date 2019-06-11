Football

Fabregas won trophies with Barcelona..

Cesc Fabregas puts down fan after he accused him of being a Barcelona bench-warmer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

What a career Cesc Fabregas has had - up there with the very best.

The Spaniard broke through at Arsenal, playing a small part in the 'Invincibles' in 03/04, before captaining the side.

From there to Barcelona, then on to Chelsea, and now AS Monaco.

He's won the league title at his first three clubs, among various other trophies.

And you can add his incredible success with Spain, too: two European Championships and the World Cup.

It's all quite incredible and yet some people would still say that leaving Arsenal when he did was a mistake.

He was undeniably the star of Arsene Wenger's side - something he hasn't been anywhere else, instead playing a background role.

An Arsenal fan - American journalist Marcos Breton - put this to him on Twitter, only to feel the full force of Fabregas's disagreement.

Fabregas joined Barcelona in 2011.

Fabregas uploaded a photo of his most famous shirts, asking fans "Which one brings you the best memories?"

"The one where you were Arsenal captain," Breton replied. "You traded that to sit on the bench at Barcelona."

Now Fabregas took issue with that one.

"I started in 121 out of the 151 games I played," he began. "I won six titles, I scored in two finals, won a league of 100 points having played 36 games, 43 goals and 47 assists...but yeah, cool."

Not really too much to say to that - he had a hell of a time back in Catalonia.

Fabregas may not have been the main man at Camp Nou but he left with an enormous amount of success. It's hard to believe he'd be left regretting that one.

Topics:
Football
Cesc Fabregas
AS Monaco
Spain Football
La Liga
Premier League
Arsenal
Chelsea

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again