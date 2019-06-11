What a career Cesc Fabregas has had - up there with the very best.

The Spaniard broke through at Arsenal, playing a small part in the 'Invincibles' in 03/04, before captaining the side.

From there to Barcelona, then on to Chelsea, and now AS Monaco.

He's won the league title at his first three clubs, among various other trophies.

And you can add his incredible success with Spain, too: two European Championships and the World Cup.

It's all quite incredible and yet some people would still say that leaving Arsenal when he did was a mistake.

He was undeniably the star of Arsene Wenger's side - something he hasn't been anywhere else, instead playing a background role.

An Arsenal fan - American journalist Marcos Breton - put this to him on Twitter, only to feel the full force of Fabregas's disagreement.

Fabregas uploaded a photo of his most famous shirts, asking fans "Which one brings you the best memories?"

"The one where you were Arsenal captain," Breton replied. "You traded that to sit on the bench at Barcelona."

Now Fabregas took issue with that one.

"I started in 121 out of the 151 games I played," he began. "I won six titles, I scored in two finals, won a league of 100 points having played 36 games, 43 goals and 47 assists...but yeah, cool."

Not really too much to say to that - he had a hell of a time back in Catalonia.

Fabregas may not have been the main man at Camp Nou but he left with an enormous amount of success. It's hard to believe he'd be left regretting that one.