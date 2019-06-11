Italy faced Bosnia & Herzegovina on Tuesday evening in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Turin.

The Azzurri have gotten off to a great start in their group, winning their first three games with a goal difference of +11.

Bosnia, however, represents their biggest threat to Group J domination - although they're off to a bad start.

Roberto Mancini's side know that a win at home will make them incredibly strong favourites to win the group.

They got off to poor start, however, as Edin Dzeko put the away side ahead on 32 minutes.

Something needed to be done after Italy came out for the second half 1-0 down.

Step up Lorenzo Insigne.

The 28-year-old Napoli captain scored one of the volleys of the season on 49 minutes with a sensational strike.

As the ball came over from a corner, Insigne struck it perfectly on the volley from the edge of the box, sending the ball into the back of the net as straight as an arrow.

Just check it out below:

What a hit that is.

You can't strike a volley more perfectly than that - it's a fantastic goal from Insigne.