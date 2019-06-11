United States have got their Women's World Cup campaign off to a flyer by beating Thailand 13-0.

Yes, that's right. 13-0!

Alex Morgan broke the deadlock after 12 minutes and the goals flooded in after that.

They were only 3-0 up at half-time, with Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan also getting on the score-sheet.

But the United States would score 10 times in the second half to break the record for the biggest win in Women's World Cup history.

Morgan finished with five goals, while Lavelle and Samantha Mewis bagged braces.

Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carlo Lloyd also found themselves on the score-sheet.

Watch some of the goals below...

Morgan notched her first with a back-post header:

Mewis got their fourth, with her left footed strike finding the net after a slight deflection.

Morgan produced a neat left footed strike to net USA's 10th goal and her fourth of the night.

And Morgan's fifth goal, the effort that broke the scoring record for the USA, was a thing of beauty.

The 29-year-old produced a lovely touch before firing her left footed strike past Alyssa Naeher.

That was Morgan's 106th goal in international football and with it she became just the second person to score five goals in a Women's World Cup game.

What an achievement.

The stats from the game showed just how dominant ‎Jill Ellis's side were.

USA finished with 39 shots, while they also had 75% of the ball.

USA are surely now the team to beat as they go in search of their fourth World Cup triumph.