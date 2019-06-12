Kylian Mbappe is an extraordinary talent.

The Frenchman has gone from strength to strength after making his debut for Monaco in the 2015/16 season.

Mbappe scored 26 times for Monaco in the 2016/17 campaign as he helped the club to the Champions League semi-finals and Ligue 1 glory.

His stock was rising so fast that the world's best clubs were after him and it was Paris Saint-Germain who won the race for his signature.

The French giants decided to spend €180 million on the youngster, making him the second most expensive player of all-time.

And it's proven to be money well spent.

Mbappe has scored 60 goals in 87 games for PSG as he has established himself as one of the best players in the world.

As well as being PSG's most important player, he's also France's star player, too.

He was in the starting line-up for his nation's game against Andorra on Tuesday night.

And, just 11 minutes into the tie, Mbappe managed to break the deadlock.

The 20-year-old raced away from the defence and produced a deft chip to give his side the lead.

Watch it below:

And he broke a big milestone with that goal.

It happened to be his 100th in professional football.

He's now hit the back of the net 13 times with France, while also scoring 27 times for Monaco and 60 times for PSG.

To put that into context of just how good that achievement is, Mbappe reached that mark quicker than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Mbappe is just 20 years old, while Messi and Ronaldo both scored their 100th career goals at age 22.

That is incredibly impressive.

He has a long way to go to match the goal-scoring achievements of both Ronaldo and Messi, but he's well on his way to doing so.

How many goals will Mbappe go on to score in his career? Have your say by leaving a comment below.