It's a very important summer for Manchester United.

United have fallen well behind their rivals in recent years.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of an extremely poor season where they finished sixth in the Premier League and consequently failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

They will be looking to spend big in order to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool and restore their status as the nation's best club.

A big reason why United have failed in recent years has been their poor recruitment.

As Chief Executive, Ed Woodward has been responsible for transfers in the past few years and has been blamed for their failures in the market.

United were thought to want to go in a different direction this summer.

The plan was to appoint a sporting or technical director someone who will oversee signings.

Former players Rio Ferdinand, Darren Fletcher and Patrice Evra were just three names that have been linked with the role.

However, it looks as if this plan will not go ahead any more.

According to the Daily Mail, plans to appoint a sporting or technical director have stalled because Woodward is yet to identify a preferred candidate.

That means he is now pressing ahead with transfers himself.

That isn't something that United fans will be pleased to hear. And many have made their unhappiness known on Twitter:

Just a week ago, former manager Louis van Gaal slammed Woodward for having 'zero understanding of football'.

"At Bayern, the people in charge are football men. I always appreciated that," he told a German magazine, per the Daily Mail.

"At Manchester United, on the other hand, Ed Woodward was installed as CEO — somebody with zero understanding of football who was previously an investment banker.

"It cannot be a good thing when a club is run solely from a commercially-driven perspective."

The Dutchman also complained that he didn't get the players he wanted because of Woodward.

“I didn’t always get the players that I want. That’s the problem," he said, per the Daily Express.

“There is Woodward and his right hand is [head of corporate development] Matt Judge. Judge I met once in a while but not too much.

“And there was the head of scouting. That was the structure but you are always dependent on Woodward and Judge.”