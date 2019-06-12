It's a huge summer for Manchester United after a massively disappointing season.

Jose Mourinho's runners-up collapsed early on in the campaign, costing the boss his job in December.

Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer steadied the ship for a period but things fell apart once more as the season came to a close.

In all, United only came 6th - a major step backwards considering the progress made during Mourinho's reign.

And so this is the summer of change, where Solskjaer and co. can move on failed signings and rejuvenate a misfiring squad.

Alexis Sanchez and even Paul Pogba may be on their way out, while the club have been linked with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire.

One piece of business is virtually wrapped up, though: Daniel James from Swansea City.

James isn't the most renowned name, of course - he's only had one senior season at Championship level.

But he has impressed enough to get into the Wales squad and secure a move to Old Trafford.

And fans got a little look at what they can expect from the winger as he played for Wales against Hungary.

James demonstrated wonderful pace as he hugged the touchline, drove through the Hungarians, and created a chance for his country.

You can check it out below:

The Hungary coach had compared James to Usain Bolt before the game, saying: "James' speed reminds of Usain Bolt - to be so fast like him is really incredible."

And he certainly got to see it up close.

United have a history of wonderful wingers and James may just be the next one, if they develop him right.

He'll be compared to many great players but none more so than his manager at National level: United legend Ryan Giggs.

If he can play anything like Giggs did - let alone win like Giggs did - then United have signed a top player.

There's a long way to go, though, but his blistering pace on the left-wing is an ideal start.

Fingers crossed he's the next great player in the position for United.